Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

