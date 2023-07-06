Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $248,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.