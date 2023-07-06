Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 10,661 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

