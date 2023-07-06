Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 796 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

