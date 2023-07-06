Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.