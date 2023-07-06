Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,364 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

