PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY23 guidance at $7.27 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

