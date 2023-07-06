Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.