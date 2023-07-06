Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,803,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.8 %

BJ opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.