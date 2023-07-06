Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

