Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 42,368 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,468,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,150,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

