Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,929 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

CAG stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

