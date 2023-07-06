Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 50,216 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
LYB opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.
LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
