Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 51,019 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.1 %

CMA opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.