Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

