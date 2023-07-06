Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

