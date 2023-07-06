Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.