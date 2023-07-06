Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 124,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $96.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

