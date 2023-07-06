Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,404 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.7% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 96.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

