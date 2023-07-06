Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 43,752 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CRUS stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

