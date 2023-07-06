Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,892 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.29. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

