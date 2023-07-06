Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,552 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $406.75 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.99 and a 200 day moving average of $416.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

