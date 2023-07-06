Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,536 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.