Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $50,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI opened at $114.48 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

