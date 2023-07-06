Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $60.43 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

