Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

