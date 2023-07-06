Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

SJM opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.