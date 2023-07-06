Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.