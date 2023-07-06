Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

