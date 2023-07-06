Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

