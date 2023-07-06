Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

