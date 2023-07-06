Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

