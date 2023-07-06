Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $190.36 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

