Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

