Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

