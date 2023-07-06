Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

