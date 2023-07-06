Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

