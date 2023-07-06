Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

NICE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.