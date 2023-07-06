Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.9% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

