Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 186,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.