Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

