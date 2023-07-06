Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

