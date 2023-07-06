Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.1 %

HUBS stock opened at $520.42 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.36.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,052 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

