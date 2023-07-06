Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $245.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a 200-day moving average of $223.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $188.49 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

