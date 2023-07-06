Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

