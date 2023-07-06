Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $146.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,937. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

