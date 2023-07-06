Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $227.72 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

