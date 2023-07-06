Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 107,145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,219 shares of company stock worth $63,072,428. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

