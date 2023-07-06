Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.34.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

