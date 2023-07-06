Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 41,675 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

