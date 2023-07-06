Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 52,377 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

